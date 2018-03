Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ The death occurred in the Neurosurgical Hospital in Khatai region.

Report informs citing Khatai District Police Office (DPO), Bakhtiyar Talibov, Baku resident fell in the yard of the National Neurosurgical Hospital. B. Talibov was seriously injured and died after about 10 days after the incident.

During the investigation it was revealed that B. Talibov had gone to the hospital for treatment.

Khatai District Police and the Prosecutor's Office are investigating the incident.