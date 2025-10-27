Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Incident
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 15:08
    Baku Military Court holds new hearing in case of Armenian citizens accused of crimes against Azerbaijan

    The Baku Military Court has held another hearing in the criminal case against several Armenian citizens accused of committing war and other crimes against Azerbaijan, according to Report.

    During the session, the court read statements from victims and their legal representatives who were unable to attend the October 27 hearing for valid reasons.

    Ermənistan vətəndaşlarının məhkəməsində zərərçəkmişlərin ifadələri elan olunub
    Суд над гражданами Армении продолжается оглашением показаний потерпевших

