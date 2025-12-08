Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan begins export of non-traditional products

    Business
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 13:17
    Azerbaijan begins export of non-traditional products

    Azerbaijan has started exporting non-traditional products, Akbar Aliyev, Head of Public Relations and Information at the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan, said at the Customs–Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust held in Baku.

    Report quotes Aliyev as saying exports currently include aquaculture products, fish, caviar, and frog legs, particularly to European Union countries.

    "More than 12 Azerbaijani production enterprises are already registered in the EU, demonstrating the growing competitiveness of Azerbaijani products in foreign markets," he said.

    He added that Azerbaijan has achieved disease-free status for four illnesses, including foot-and-mouth disease in small ruminants. "This will expand the export trajectory and map of Azerbaijani products," Aliyev emphasized.

    Azərbaycan qeyri-ənənəvi məhsulların ixracına başlayıb
    Азербайджан расширяет экспорт нетрадиционных продуктов питания в ЕС

