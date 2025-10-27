Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Baku Court sentences man for attempted synagogue terror attack

    Incident
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 21:01
    In Azerbaijan, the trial of Abdulla Aliyev-accused of attempting a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Baku-has concluded.

    According to Report, the Baku Court for Grave Crimes found Aliyev guilty and sentenced him to 13 years in a high-security prison.

    The defendant's lawyer requested an acquittal, but the court rejected the motion. In his final statement, Aliyev expressed remorse for his actions.

    Aliyev, an 18-year-old resident of Sumgayit, was detained during a special operation by Azerbaijan's State Security Service. Case materials revealed his affiliation with the terrorist group ISIS-Khorasan. He pledged allegiance to the group's leader, known as Abu Radd, and began preparing for the attack.

    On December 28, 2024, Aliyev drove a KIA vehicle to the Mountain Jews Synagogue on Alimardan bey Topchubashov Street in Baku. He intended to throw Molotov cocktails at the building and enter with bladed weapons. However, State Security Service officers intercepted him during the preparation phase.

    Upon arrest, officers seized three Molotov cocktails, an axe, two knives, and other dangerous items.

    His actions were classified under Articles 28, 214.2.1; 28, 214.2.3; 28, 214.2.6; and 218.2 of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code.

    Baku Court of Grave Crimes terror attack synagogue attack Abdulla Aliyev
    Sinaqoqa qarşı terror aktı həyata keçirməyə cəhddə təqsirləndirilən şəxsə hökm oxunub
    Бакинский суд вынес приговор обвиняемому в попытке организации теракта в синагоге

