"Azneft" PU: One oilman found dead - UPDATED

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Families of oilmen missing as a result of collapse at the right and left parts of the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 of "Azneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov, were informed about the accident, delegates were sent to their addresses. Report informs, First Deputy Director Balamirza Agharahimov said at the staff created today over the accident at the “Azneft” Production Union.

According to him, "Avyor" vessel approached the site for involving divers in the search operations, but they couldn’t launch their work due to bad weather conditions. They now wait for normalization of weather terms.

***15:30

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ One of the oilmen found dead, missing as a result of collapse at the right and left parts of the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 of "Azneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov.

Report informs, First Deputy Director Balamirza Agharahimov said at the staff created today over the accident at the “Azneft” Production Union.

According to him, this person is resident of Alat settlement Ilham Gafarov.

The body was found in Alat-41 area not far from Sangachal. Depth of sea in area where incident happened is 10-11 meters. Searches are carried out in Sangachal, Khara-Zira, Alat and Duvanni areas.

B.Agharahimov noted that the body of that person is on the boat now. Search for other oilmen continues. About ten rescue boats and helicopter of MES attracted to the area.

Notably, 5 employees on duty at the oil collection point and 5 personnel at the residential box (total of 10) missing as listed below:

1. Zulfugarov Guloglan - machinist

2. Zulfugarov Azay - operator

3. Gurbanov Vidadi - operator

4. Hasanov Elchin - mechanic

5. Hajialiyev Hasanagha - operator

6. Gafarov Ilham - operator

7. Asadov Samir - operator

8. Bahramov Javid - operator

9. Abbasov Ramiz - machinist

10. Rustamov Gorkhmaz – operator.