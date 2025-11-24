Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijani delegation attends 2nd International Conference on Justice in Saudi Arabia

    Incident
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 15:23
    Azerbaijani delegation attends 2nd International Conference on Justice in Saudi Arabia

    A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov participated in the Second International Conference on Justice held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the ministry told Report.

    During the conference, Minister Ahmadov met with Saudi Arabian counterpart Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani. The officials expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries across all fields, particularly in legal and judicial matters, and emphasized the importance of expanding mutual visits and experience exchange.

    The sides also signed a Cooperation Program aimed at strengthening the institutional foundations of judicial collaboration. The program covers organizing meetings in registration, notary, and other judicial bodies, studying best practices, holding joint events between educational institutions, and other related areas.

    The conference, held on November 23–24, brought together high-ranking officials, representatives of international organizations, experts, and scholars from over 40 countries.

