Azerbaijani activists protest in front of Armenian embassy in Tbilisi

© Report

Tbilisi. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ A group of Azerbaijani youth have held a protest in front of the Armenian embassy to Georgia.

Georgia Bureau of Report News Agency informs, protesters holding Azerbaijani flags and banners reading “Freedom for Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev”, “Freedom to our compatriots”, “Liberation for our territories”, “Armenia is aggressor”, “Sargsyan is terrorist” demanded freedom for Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev that have been taken hostage by Armenia, as well ending of Armenian aggression and withdrawal of Armenian troops from occupied territories.

The head of Azerbaijani Diaspora Center in Bavaria Akif Mammadov, one of the main organizers of action, said that the main purpose is to achieve the liberation of occupied Azerbaijani territories, releasing of our illegally jailed compatriots and draw the world’s attention to the aggressive policy of Armenia. He said that such protest actions will continue and are expected to be held in other cities.

Son of jailed in Armenia Dilgam Asgarov, Kürdoğlu Asgarov said that he will continue his protest to achieve releasing of his father and other Azerbaijanis remained in the Armenian hostage.

The protest that started near the metro station Marjanishvili ended in front of Armenian embassy. Police did not allow protesters to stay in front of the embassy.

The protests were peaceful.