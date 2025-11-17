Azerbaijan's defense industry minister visits military facilities in Pakistan

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry, Vugar Mustafayev, is on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the ministry told Report.

As part of the trip, the minister toured several key enterprises within Pakistan's Military-Industrial Complex, including Frontier Works Organization, HIT-Taxila, and Global Industrial & Defense Solutions. He was briefed on their operational areas, capabilities, and ongoing projects.

Minister Mustafayev also observed the Pakistani Armed Forces' Fire and Maneuver military exercise, attended by Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other senior officials.

The visit is considered an important step toward expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the defense industry sector.