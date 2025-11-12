Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Azerbaijan Defense Minister visits Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Incident
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 10:23
    Azerbaijan Defense Minister visits Bosnia and Herzegovina

    The Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, paid a visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    As part of the visit, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanović.

    During the meeting, which was also attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vilayat Guliyev, the sides held a broad exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan Defense Minister and his delegation also visited the memorial complex erected in the Friendship Park in memory of the victims of the Khojaly and Srebrenica genocides and laid a wreath at the monument.

    Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov visit Bosnia and Herzegovina Ministry of Defense
    Zakir Həsənov Bosniya və Herseqovinaya səfərə gedib
    Министр обороны Азербайджана совершил визит в Боснию и Герцеговину

