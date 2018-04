Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Frontline villages of Tartar district of Azerbaijan were fired by the Armenians using heavy weapons and artillery. Report was told in the Tartar District Executive Power.

According to the executive power, Duyari village of the district fired by the enemy: "Grad missile of the Armenians fell into a private house. As a result, one old woman in the house was injured. The injured were hospitalized in a critical condition."