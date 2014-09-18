Armed accident occurres in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ An armed accident occurred in Shamkir region of Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

There was an argument between a resident of the settlement Rashad Mammadov and a former prisoner resident of Mahmudlu village Nazim Abbasov in the territory known as “Soyugh Bulagh” of Kura settlement in Shamkir region. R. Mammadov with a fowling-piece and N.Abbasov with a “AKM” brand gun opened fire on each other. R.Mammadov died at the scene because of his injures. As the result of the investigation carried out by the employees of Shamkir Region Police Department, N.Abbasov injured in head and foot was arrested. “AKM” gun and 16 cartridges were taken from him.

The criminal case was launched. The investigation is underway.