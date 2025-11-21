Testimonies of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism and other serious crimes, continued on November 21.

According to Report, the open court session at the Baku Military Court was held under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov on the panel (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in the language he understands (Russian) as well as a state-funded defence lawyer.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors upholding the state accusation, the interpreters and others to the victims and legal successors of victims participating in the hearing for the first time, and explained their rights and obligations under the law.

The testimonies of the victims were then heard.

Responding to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, victim Baylar Shabanov, noted that while they were driving from Sugovushan in the direction of Aghdara-Kalbajar, the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups opened gunfire on the "Niva" vehicle they were driving at. The incident caused serious damage to the vehicle.

Victim Kanan Rzazade stated that while he was in an ambulance with a distinctive insignia in the Kalbajar district, the enemy hit his vehicle with a mortar shell, injuring him and Elvin Suleymanov, who was with him at that time.

Hasil Talibov reported that Farid Mehbali and Elshan Babazade were killed, and Ilkin Vasalov, Mehdi Yusifov, and several others were wounded as a result of an enemy provocation in the Zangilan district.

Responding to questions from Assistant Prosecutor General for Special Assignments Tugay Rahimli, victim Zamin Amrali noted that Farid Rustamov and Nahid Mamedov were killed, and Farid Mammadov, Saleh Gasanov, and several others were wounded as a result of an enemy mortar shell explosion in the Zangilan district.

Victim Orkhan Alasgarov testified that he was wounded by enemy artillery shelling in Kalbajar district, and that Sarkhan Omarov, who was with him at the time, was killed.

Victim Ibrahim Mayilli said that Farid Mehbali and Tabriz Rahimov were killed in a mortar shell explosion fired by the enemy in the Zangilan district, while he, Rahib Mammadov, Seymur Hasanli, and several others received injuries of varying severity.

Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the Public Prosecution Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, victim Alim Maharramov, stated that an explosion occurred while he was cleaning mines planted by the enemy in the Gubadli district. As a result of the incident, he, V. Naghiyev, E. Alishanov and V. Ibrahimov received various injuries.

Victim Farid Shahbazov noted that he, along with Sadig Shakarov and Murad Aliyev, sustained a shrapnel injury as a result of the mortar fire by the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in the vicinity of the Aliaghali village of Aghdam district.

Another victim Parviz Shirinov claimed that he, along with Elnur Soltanov and Sadig Hamidov, was injured in an explosion of the grenade thrown by the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in the Janyatag village of Aghdara district.

Responding to the questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victims Murtuz Namazov and Mahammad Gilmizliyev claimed they were injured as a result of the explosion of a landmine planted by the enemy in the forest trail in the Zangilan district. N.Namazov sustained a head injury, while M.Gilmizliyev saw his right knee amputated.

Responding to the inquiries from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, victim Sarkhan Isgandarov said that he was injured as a result of the enemy rifle fire in the Gulyatag village of Aghdara district.

Victims Abdul Malikov, Mardan Allahverdiyev, and Sahil Rasulov noted they sustained various bodily injuries as a result of the artillery and grenade fire from the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in the Vangli village of Aghdara district, with Zamin Hasratov, Bayram Huseynov, Tamerlan Rashidli, Subhan Abbasov, Ravan Mammadov, and Emin Jafarov also wounded in the incident.

Responding to the inquiries from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Ramil Manafov said he was wounded by enemy fire in Zangilan district.

Another victim Samir Akbarov mentioned that, while evacuating those injured in a landmine blast in the Aghdam district, he, as well as several other people around him, also sustained injuries by stepping on a landmine.

Victim Rustam Rustamov said he was wounded as a result of the fire from the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in Aghdara district.

In their testimonies, victims Ramal Badalli and Khayal Hajiyev emphasized they were wounded by enemy fire from various directions.

The court session continued with the examination of documents and other evidence in the criminal case file.

The next court hearing has been scheduled for 24 November.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).