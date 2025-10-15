Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Anar Baghirov: Steps taken to improve efficiency of justice in Azerbaijan

    • 15 October, 2025
    • 15:28
    The 38th International Conference organized by the Law Association for Asia and the Pacific (LAWASIA), was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, the Azerbaijani Bar Association told Report.

    The association confirmed the participation of representatives from various international organizations, heads of bar associations and government institutions, as well as legal experts from different countries.

    During the conference, Anar Baghirov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Bar Association, delivered a video address on the topic "Human Resource Development: Building Legal Competencies in Cross-Border Belt and Road Projects."

    In his remarks, Baghirov highlighted the judicial and legal reforms implemented in recent years under the leadership of the head of state of Azerbaijan, aimed at meeting the challenges of the modern era. He noted that significant steps have been taken to enhance the efficiency of justice, reduce the workload of courts, and improve citizens' access to the judicial system.

    He also emphasized the large-scale reconstruction and development efforts underway in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, pointing out that these efforts are not only economically and socially important but also represent the restoration of justice from a legal standpoint.

    Baghirov further stated that the future opening of the Zangazur corridor will be of strategic importance for regional cooperation and legal integration. The corridor will not only expand economic ties but also contribute to the establishment of a stable and sustainable cooperation environment based on international legal norms.

    The official noted that Azerbaijan's strategic location between East and West, Europe and Asia, along the historic Silk Road, has long enabled the country to serve as a vital bridge between cultures, civilizations, and economic centers. Today, Azerbaijan continues to fulfill this historic mission in line with modern demands, placing special emphasis on strengthening legal mechanisms to expand international cooperation.

    Continuing his speech, Baghirov stressed that the Bar Association prioritizes the professional development of lawyers, the protection of ethical values and professional standards through ongoing training programs, digital legal platforms, and international partnerships. The association's core mission is to improve the quality of legal services and ensure that legal practice aligns with international legal norms.

    In conclusion, Baghirov stated that the success of the Belt and Road Initiative depends not only on economic cooperation but also on a strong legal foundation, transparent institutions, and the development of effective human resources.

