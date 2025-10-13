ANAMA: Nearly 1,500 hectares cleared of mines last week
Between October 6 and 12, a total of 100 anti-tank mines, 77 anti-personnel mines, and 1,584 unexploded ordnances were neutralized in Azerbaijan"s territories liberated from occupation.
Report informs, citing the weekly bulletin of the Azerbaiajn National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), that during the indicated period, an area of 1,497.5 hectares was cleared of mines.
The operations were carried out by personnel from ANAMA, the Ministries of Defense and Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies.
