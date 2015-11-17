Allahshukur Pashazadeh pays a visit to Sweden

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pasazade has left for Stockholm, Sweden to attend a conference on "Multiculturalism and religious tolerance: Azerbaijan`s experience and its importance for Europe".

Report was told in the press service of CMO.

Head of the Community of Azerbaijan's Mountain Jews Milikh Yevdayev, head of Baku European Jews Community Gennadi Zelmanovich, Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan eparchy Alexander Ishein, Head of the Catholic community in Azerbaijan Ordinary Vladimir Fekete have accompanied Mr. Pashazade.

To be organized by the Azerbaijan`s Embassy to Sweden, Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, Institute for Security and Development Policy the event will see panel discussions on "Azerbaijan`s model in interreligious tolerance", "Multiculturalism models of Azerbaijan and Sweden: comparative analysis."

The Chair of Caucasian Muslim Office will deliver a report at the conference.

State Adviser on Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs, academician Kamal Abdulla will also attend the conference.