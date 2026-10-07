Ömer Çelik: Some countries are trying to drive a wedge between Türkiye and Azerbaijan

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Some countries are trying to drive a wedge between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik said.

According to Report, citing Haber Global, Çelik said Türkiye and Azerbaijan were "one nation, two states."

"However, each country has its own domestic policy. There may be differences between us in this regard. Different approaches are also possible in domestic and foreign policy. When we disagree on any issue, we talk as brotherly countries and continue on our path. There is a genuine relationship of brotherhood between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev," he said.

Çelik added that some countries were trying to come between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

"We will not allow those countries to achieve their objectives. In addition, we see that some groups and social media users inside Türkiye are mistakenly targeting Azerbaijan," he said.