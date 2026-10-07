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    Google holds 97.35% of Azerbaijan's search engine market in September

    ICT
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 19:47
    Google holds 97.35% of Azerbaijan's search engine market in September

    Google accounted for 97.35% of Azerbaijan's search engine market across all platforms, including computers, mobile devices and tablets, in September this year.

    According to Report, citing the latest data from Statcounter, the figure was unchanged from August and was 14.44 percentage points higher than in September 2025.

    Yandex ranked second with a 1.82% market share, down 0.07 percentage points month-on-month and 12.82 percentage points, or eightfold, year-on-year.

    Bing ranked third with a 0.67% market share. Its share increased by 0.1 percentage points over the month but declined by 0.74 percentage points compared with a year earlier.

    DuckDuckGo ranked fourth with a 0.07% market share, down 0.04 percentage points month-on-month and 0.39 percentage points year-on-year.

    Yahoo rounded out the top five with a 0.07% share. Its market share was unchanged from August but fell by 0.45 percentage points compared with September 2025.

    search engine Google search
    "Yandex" axtarış sisteminin Azərbaycandakı payı 8 dəfə azalıb
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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