Azerbaijan presents literary heritage at 78th Frankfurt Book Fair

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The 78th Frankfurt International Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse 2026) is being held from October 7 to 11.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, the country's ancient history and rich literary heritage are being presented at a specially designed national stand through a wide selection of books organized by the ministry and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin.

A large delegation of Azerbaijani writers and publishing representatives is taking part in the fair.

The ministry said the Azerbaijani stand attracted considerable attention from local and international visitors on the opening day. Visitors had the opportunity to explore the books displayed at the national stand and showed strong interest in Azerbaijani publications.

Productive meetings were also held between Azerbaijani publishing representatives and publishers from a number of countries on copyright and cooperation issues.

As part of the fair and in line with the relevant objectives of the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept, a panel discussion titled "Azerbaijani Literature Abroad" will be held for the first time on October 9 at the presentation area called the "Global Stage."

The panel will discuss the publication of Azerbaijani literature abroad and its promotion to international audiences. Participants will also be informed about prominent representatives of Azerbaijani literature and the work carried out in recent years to promote Azerbaijani books.

An autograph session with Azerbaijani children's authors will be organized after the discussion.

This year's guest of honor at the fair is the Czech Republic.