97 residents evacuated in Keshla due to sewer collector accident

In the Keshla settlement of Baku's Nizami district, 97 residents have been evacuated following the failure of a sewer collector.

According to Report, Parviz Aslanov, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), told journalists that emergency teams are working in the flooded areas caused by the malfunction.

"During the night, MES forces continuously implemented safety measures. According to current information, 97 residents were evacuated to a safe location. MES personnel continue operations to pump out the water," Aslanov said.