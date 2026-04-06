Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    97 residents evacuated in Keshla due to sewer collector accident

    Incident
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 12:55
    97 residents evacuated in Keshla due to sewer collector accident

    In the Keshla settlement of Baku's Nizami district, 97 residents have been evacuated following the failure of a sewer collector.

    According to Report, Parviz Aslanov, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), told journalists that emergency teams are working in the flooded areas caused by the malfunction.

    "During the night, MES forces continuously implemented safety measures. According to current information, 97 residents were evacuated to a safe location. MES personnel continue operations to pump out the water," Aslanov said.

    Evacuation from flooded areas Ministry of Emergency Situations Parviz Aslanov
    Video
    FHN rəsmisi: Keşlədə 97 sakin təhlükəsiz əraziyə təxliyə olunub
    Video
    В поселке Кешля из-за аварии на коллекторе эвакуированы 97 жителей

    Latest News

    20:59
    Video

    Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharply

    Region
    20:46

    Trump says, ‘If it were up to me, I take the oil'

    Other countries
    20:32
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Georgia

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with Baku

    Foreign policy
    19:53

    IDF strikes three Tehran airports

    Other countries
    19:35

    Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approaches

    Other countries
    19:20
    Photo

    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President

    Foreign policy
    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed