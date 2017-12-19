57 children die in traffic accidents in Azerbaijan this year

© Report

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ "1.678 traffic accidents occurred in Azerbaijan in 11 months of this year, 687 people were killed, 1.583 injured".

Spokesperson for the Main Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Police Colonel Kamran Aliyev told Report.

According to him, number of accidents decreased by 170 in 11 months of this year compared to analogical period of last year, number of killed by 8, injured by 304: "47.3% of the incidents or 795 are pedestrian accidents. As a result, 283 pedestrians were killed and 591 injured".

K. Aliyev said that 603 accidents over the past 11 months occurred due to overspeed: "305 people were killed and 74 injured as a result".

The department chief said that 57 children and teenagers under the age of 16 were killed and 183 injured during traffic accidents in the past year. In addition, 203 people were killed and 673 injured in 501 collisions in 11 months".

K. Aliyev noted that 577 accidents took place in Baku during the corresponding period: "185 people were killed and 497 injured as a result".