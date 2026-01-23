Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    214 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Incident
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 15:48
    214 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in 2025

    In 2025, 214 criminal groups were neutralized in Azerbaijan, as announced at the Ministry of Internal Affairs' board meeting on the results of 2025.

    According to Report, it was noted that during the same period, 1,033 individuals who committed serious and especially serious crimes were detained.

    Group crimes decreased by 8.9%, crimes committed with firearms by 44.1%, family conflict-related crimes by 3.1%, and crimes committed by previously convicted persons by 17.5%.

    At the same time, overall crime fell by 6.2%, grave and particularly grave crimes by 8.6%, crimes committed under unclear circumstances by 10.5%, intentional murders by 8.8%, intentional serious bodily harm by 4.7%, property-related crimes by 6.7% (including those committed using information technologies, which dropped by 16.9%), as well as traffic accidents by 12.3%. The number of fatalities in accidents decreased by 9.8%, and injuries by 13.6%.

    Azerbaijan criminal groups Ministry of Internal Affairs
    Ötən il Azərbaycanda 214 kriminal qrup zərərsizləşdirilib
    В 2025 году в Азербайджане обезврежены 214 преступных группировок

    Latest News

    15:56

    European Union sends over 400 electricity generators to Ukraine

    Other countries
    15:48

    214 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Incident
    15:40

    Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry: Crime clearance rate exceeded 90% in 2025

    Incident
    15:28

    Global cocoa bean prices fall by 6.6%

    Finance
    15:26

    Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania to hold talks in Vilnius

    Other countries
    15:13

    Azerbaijani parliament speaker notes good opportunities to expand ties with Spain

    Foreign policy
    15:06
    Photo

    FM: Azerbaijan attaches importance to stability in Iran

    Foreign policy
    15:04

    S&P: Azerbaijan's banking sector recovery mechanism to be enhanced in 2026

    Finance
    15:02

    Georgia's spending on beverage, tobacco imports from Azerbaijan rises 42%

    Business
    All News Feed