214 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in 2025

In 2025, 214 criminal groups were neutralized in Azerbaijan, as announced at the Ministry of Internal Affairs' board meeting on the results of 2025.

According to Report, it was noted that during the same period, 1,033 individuals who committed serious and especially serious crimes were detained.

Group crimes decreased by 8.9%, crimes committed with firearms by 44.1%, family conflict-related crimes by 3.1%, and crimes committed by previously convicted persons by 17.5%.

At the same time, overall crime fell by 6.2%, grave and particularly grave crimes by 8.6%, crimes committed under unclear circumstances by 10.5%, intentional murders by 8.8%, intentional serious bodily harm by 4.7%, property-related crimes by 6.7% (including those committed using information technologies, which dropped by 16.9%), as well as traffic accidents by 12.3%. The number of fatalities in accidents decreased by 9.8%, and injuries by 13.6%.