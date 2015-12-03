125 mines and UXO revealed and cleared in the territory of Azerbaijan last month

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ 5,032,184 square meters area checked in Azerbaijan last month, cleared from mine and unexploded ammunition.

Report was told in ANAMA, 125 mines and UXO revealed and rendered harmless in the territory of country in November.

According to information, 488 mine experts and 112 support staff participated in the operations. 6 mechanical mine-clearing machines and 36 mine-seeking dogs involved to the operations.

Totally, 314,455,648 square meters area cleared till now, organization says. Number of revealed and cleared mines and UXOs is 713,895.

Clearance operations are carried out in Aghjabadi, Aghstafa, Beylagan, Fuzuli, Ganja, Goygol, Khojavand, Gazakh, Absheron, Samukh and Tartar regions by the agency.

Mine/PHS incident was not recorded in November, 2015.