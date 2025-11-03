Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Xiaomi's share in Azerbaijan's mobile market keeps declining

    ICT
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 12:37
    Xiaomi's share in Azerbaijan's mobile market keeps declining

    In October, unnamed or unspecified brands accounted for 25.71% of Azerbaijan's mobile device market, Report informs, citing the latest data from Statcounter.

    This figure represents an increase of 2.78 percentage points from September and 15.48 points compared to the same month last year.

    Samsung ranked second with a 24.55% market share - down 1.92 percentage points month-on-month and 9 points year-on-year.

    Apple took third place with 21.2%, marking a rise of 1.17 percentage points from September and 4.83 percentage points compared to October 2023.

    Xiaomi followed in the fourth place, with its share declining by 1.57 percentage points monthly and 10.04 percentage points annually to 17.87%. This marks the fifth consecutive month of decline for the company, with a total drop of about 32% over that period.

    mobile device market Azerbaijan Samsung Xiaomi Apple
    "Xiaomi" son 5 ayda Azərbaycanın mobil cihaz bazarındakı payının 32 %-ni itirib

    Latest News

    13:25

    China confirms first visit by Spanish monarch in 18 years

    Other countries
    13:22

    Erdogan calls for increased support for TRNC by Muslim countries

    Region
    13:14

    Pakistani and Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Istanbul

    World
    13:03

    Anglo Asian Mining Plc signs contract to sell copper concentrate from its Karabakh mine

    Industry
    12:52

    Armenia signed arms supply contracts with France worth €274.5M in 2023–2024

    Region
    12:37

    Xiaomi's share in Azerbaijan's mobile market keeps declining

    ICT
    12:23

    Defense chiefs of South Korea, US set to discuss alliance issues

    Other countries
    12:22
    Photo

    Project of Jabrayil Mosque presented in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    12:09

    Azerbaijan's order volumes for gas supplies to Europe via TAP revealed

    Energy
    All News Feed