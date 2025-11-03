Xiaomi's share in Azerbaijan's mobile market keeps declining

In October, unnamed or unspecified brands accounted for 25.71% of Azerbaijan's mobile device market, Report informs, citing the latest data from Statcounter.

This figure represents an increase of 2.78 percentage points from September and 15.48 points compared to the same month last year.

Samsung ranked second with a 24.55% market share - down 1.92 percentage points month-on-month and 9 points year-on-year.

Apple took third place with 21.2%, marking a rise of 1.17 percentage points from September and 4.83 percentage points compared to October 2023.

Xiaomi followed in the fourth place, with its share declining by 1.57 percentage points monthly and 10.04 percentage points annually to 17.87%. This marks the fifth consecutive month of decline for the company, with a total drop of about 32% over that period.