World Bank analyzes Azerbaijan’s Information Technology sector

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, World Bank and Government of Azerbaijan presented the findings of a new study undertaken by the World Bank experts entitled IT Sector and IT Skills in Azerbaijan: Challenges and Opportunities, Report informs.

The study assesses the strength and weaknesses of the IT sector in the country, and the gap between the skillset provided by the education system and those demanded by the employers in the IT industry. The analysis rely on discussions with the Government, interviews with public and private stakeholders, and surveys of the main IT industry players and technology universities.

Azerbaijan is facing the challenge to diversify its economy away from energy resources to create new sources of growth and quality jobs. It has developed a national economy roadmap which identifies priority sectors, including information and communication technology, to be fostered. “Azerbaijan has the potential to strengthen and diversify its economy through the development of the Information Technology industry. IT has a strong growth potential, and carries the promise to create high value added jobs among young, skilled graduates”, says Larisa Leshchenko, World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan.

While appreciating the measures that Azerbaijan has so far taken to stimulate the growth of local ICT sector, the report analyzes the challenges the country is facing in meeting the economy-wide demand for high-quality technology skills spurred by the rapid growth and extensive public investment of past several years. “Azerbaijan has put in place a good environment for the development of ICT. Further progress in the areas of high speed Internet, training of skilled human resources, and support to the innovation ecosystem, can lead to the emergence of Azerbaijan as an IT hub in the region”, says Carlo Maria Rossotto, Lead ICT Policy Specialist who coordinated the work of the World Bank team which prepared the report.