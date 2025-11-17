Work on laying Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan Caspian seabed fiber-optic cable to start in 2026

Work on laying a fiber-optic cable along the seabed of the Caspian Sea from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan is planned to begin in the summer of next year, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov told journalists, Report informs.

He said the project is expected to be fully completed and put into operation by the end of 2026. Route analysis of the seabed section where the cable will be installed has already been finalized, and the implementing company will soon present a full report to project operators. Manufacturing of the cable has also begun and is scheduled to be completed by summer 2026.

Asadov noted that the cable will form a key segment of a major digital corridor crossing the Caspian Sea. "As the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, we continue supporting the project operators. We are confident that this communication link will play an important role in transforming our country into a regional hub in the ICT sector and in the use of artificial intelligence," he said.