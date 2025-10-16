Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Value of ICT services in Azerbaijan rises nearly 7%

    ICT
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 14:23
    Value of ICT services in Azerbaijan rises nearly 7%

    In January-September 2025, the total value of services provided by information and communication technology (ICT) enterprises in Azerbaijan exceeded 2.740 billion manats (just over $1.612 billion), marking a 6.7% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Of the revenue generated in this sector, 83.4% came from the private sector. As much as 72.6% was attributed to services provided to the population.

    In September alone, the value of ICT services reached 339 million manats ($199.4 million), 6.6% higher than in the same month of the previous year.

    In 2024, the total value of ICT services in Azerbaijan rose by 11.4% compared to 2023, reaching 3.601 billion manats (over $2.118 billion).

    Azərbaycanda informasiya və rabitə xidmətlərinin ümumi dəyəri 7 %-ə yaxın artıb

