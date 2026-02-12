US Embassy: Launch of Gemini in Azerbaijani language reflects growing US-Azerbaijan partnership in technology

The global launch of the Azerbaijani-language Google Gemini reflects the growing US-Azerbaijan partnership in technology and innovation, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a statement, according to Report.

"Exciting News – Google Gemini is now available in Azerbaijani! Since 2024, Google Gemini has been one of the world's leading AI-powered chatbots. The global launch of the Azerbaijani-language Google Gemini reflects the growing US-Azerbaijan partnership in technology and innovation, building on the bilateral agreement signed in August 2025 highlighting cooperation in artificial intelligence," the embassy said.

The diplomatic mission notes that as part of the global rollout of Gemini 3, Azerbaijani is one of 23 new languages, underscoring Azerbaijan"s role in the global digital ecosystem.

"With full web and mobile support, Gemini brings new opportunities for learning, creativity, and productivity – now accessible in Azerbaijani. The future of innovation is here, and it speaks Azerbaijani," the statement says.