Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Ulvi Mehdiyev: Reforms needed to meet new tech-driven challenges

    ICT
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 12:50
    Ulvi Mehdiyev: Reforms needed to meet new tech-driven challenges

    Reforms must be enhanced to address the new challenges brought by modern technologies, said Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, at the "SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation" conference in Baku, Report informs.

    Mehdiyev noted that the ASAN service innovation is now exported to more than 30 countries. "The essence and purpose of the ASAN service concept is to provide citizen-oriented, ethical, and responsible public services. Innovation and modern technologies play a crucial role in successfully achieving these goals," he emphasized.

    He added that artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are creating new challenges: "We must implement reform-based improvements to effectively respond to these developments."

    SOCGOV 2025 artificial inteliigence Ulvi Mehdiyev ASAN service
    Dövlət Agentliyinin sədri: "Yeni texnoloji çağırışlara cavab üçün islahatlar təkmilləşdirilməlidir"
    Глава "ASAN xidmət": Реформы должны соответствовать технологическим вызовам современности

    Latest News

    13:34

    Spheres for expanding economic ties between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan revealed

    Business
    13:33

    Azerbaijani Parliament approves compulsory health insurance for foreign inmates

    Milli Majlis
    13:32
    Photo

    Over 500,000 tourists visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in summer

    Karabakh
    13:31

    KOBIA: Azerbaijan's SMEs face challenges in digitalization and AI adoption

    Business
    13:29

    Azerbaijan proposes startup platform for Turkic states

    ICT
    13:27

    Malaguti: Arbitration centers must work closely with judicial system

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Turkish Deputy Minister: AI will pose no threat to humans if used properly

    Foreign policy
    13:23

    Supreme Court: Baku Arbitration Centre to contribute to strengthening rule of law

    Foreign policy
    13:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 61 more residents to Seyidbayli village

    Karabakh
    All News Feed