Ulvi Mehdiyev: Reforms needed to meet new tech-driven challenges

Reforms must be enhanced to address the new challenges brought by modern technologies, said Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, at the "SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation" conference in Baku, Report informs.

Mehdiyev noted that the ASAN service innovation is now exported to more than 30 countries. "The essence and purpose of the ASAN service concept is to provide citizen-oriented, ethical, and responsible public services. Innovation and modern technologies play a crucial role in successfully achieving these goals," he emphasized.

He added that artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are creating new challenges: "We must implement reform-based improvements to effectively respond to these developments."