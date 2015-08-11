TASIM project to be presented in "TurkmenTel-2015" exhibition-conference

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will be represented in Ashgabat on September 16-18 at the "TurkmenTel-2015" VIII international telecommunications, telemetry, information technologies, TV and radio equipment exhibition-conference, the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies said to Report.

At the event, the Head of the working group for the Trans-Eurasian Information Super Highway (TASIM) Zaur Hasanov, will make a speech on the transfer of international telecommunication traffic between Asia and Europe of the project, the role of prevention in the digital divide and the advantages of this route.

100 companies from 20 countries are expected to attend the event. In the exhibition-conference, the demonstrations and presentations on technology and "smart" home, business communications, e-government issues will be demonstrated to the participants.