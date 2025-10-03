State Service issues warning on hacker group Red Wolf

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan has issued a warning regarding the hacker group known as Red Wolf.

Report informs, citing the agency, that recent information released by international cybersecurity sources indicates that Red Wolf has expanded its operations to target Azerbaijan along with several other countries.

The cybersecurity portal TechOwlShield noted that the hacktivist collective-which exploits computer systems and networks through illegal means to promote political agendas and social causes-has included Azerbaijan among the targets of its growing DDoS attack campaigns in 2025.

The identified targets include:

Azerbaijan

France

Israel

Jordan

Portugal

Cambodia

Bulgaria

Oman

India

Greece

Digital infrastructure of the European Union

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The Red Wolf Cyber Team positions itself as a hacktivist organization focused on spreading international and regional political messages, disrupting online services of specific states and institutions, and expressing support for its ideological allies. The group primarily seeks to compromise the functioning of government agencies, financial institutions, and critical infrastructure through large-scale DDoS cyberattacks.