SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 29 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida
ICT
- 19 January, 2026
- 08:49
Another Starlink launch is now in the record books, Report informs referring to Space.com.
SpaceX on January 18 sent a new batch of 29 Starlink satellites (Group 6-100) into low Earth orbit.
At 6:31 p.m. EDT (23:31 GMT), the company launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
About nine minutes later, the Falcon's upper stage reached its preliminary orbit and was on track to deploy its payload approximately an hour after leaving the ground, following a coast period and second burn of its Merlin engine.
