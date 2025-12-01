SOCAR Fiber attracts $10M for fiber-optic infrastructure modernization in Türkiye

SOCAR Fiber, operating under SOCAR Türkiye – a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Türkiye – is expanding its investments in modernizing fiber-optic infrastructure, SOCAR Türkiye said on social media, Report informs.

This expansion will be financed through a $10 million loan provided by the Industrial Development Bank of Türkiye (TSKB).

The loan is granted for a four-year term within the framework of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's (AIIB) TSKB – Sustainable Energy and Infrastructure, Phase 3 project.

SOCAR Türkiye stated that thanks to this financing, SOCAR Fiber will make its fiber-optic network – connecting Türkiye from east to west – more resilient and aligned with modern technologies.

"The renewal of energy infrastructure is aimed at increasing service continuity, improving the quality of communication services offered to local and international operators, and strengthening Türkiye's digital backbone network," the post reads.

Established in 2013, SOCAR Fiber was created to meet the growing demand for IP traffic and high-speed internet. The company operates in 20 cities and 67 districts, laying a 1,850 km fiber-optic line across Türkiye from east to west.