    Facebook and Instagram shortcomings experienced in some countries

    Errors affected users in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Latvia, Sweden, Estonia, Russia and etc.

    Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Facebook and Instagram users experiencing shortcomings in northern and eastern part of Europe since Monday morning.

    Report informs citing the Downdetector service, following the popular internet resources.

    Errors affected users in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Latvia, Sweden, Estonia, Russia and other countries.

    Facebook is now working to eliminate shortcomings.

    According to the Facebook, currently, work on eliminating shortcomings is underway.

