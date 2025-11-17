President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan leads the region with 100% broadband internet coverage

"Today Azerbaijan holds a leading position in the region with 100% broadband internet coverage. The country also ranks among the frontrunners in the field of digital identity," President Ilham Aliyev stated in his address to participants of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) World Telecommunication Development Conference, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The head of state highlighted that the biometric digital signature system "SIMA" has already been adopted by 3.6 million users and integrated into more than 80 state information systems. "It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan has been placed in the highest category group of the United Nations E-Government Development Index. Our goal is to enter the top 40 countries in this index within the next five years," President Ilham Aliyev added.