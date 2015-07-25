 Top
    Passengers flying over Turkey will be allowed to use cell phones

    4 administrators were authorized

    Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA) allowed 4 administrators for the provision of mobile phone services.

    Report informs referring to foreign media, cell phones can be used in Turkey's airspace in 6 thousand meters high altitude.

    Even those planes which not registered in Turkey, will be able to use mobile phones on planes.

    Those who use the system should be registered and allowed to use the operating system of 1800 GSM air transport system in the country.

