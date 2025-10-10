Official: Special requirements necessary for biometric data collection and processing

Special requirements must be established in Azerbaijan for the collection and processing of biometric data, said Elgin Abdullayev, a department head at the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security, Report informs.

Speaking on the second day of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge (CIDC-2025) in Baku, Abdullayev emphasized that these requirements should not only govern data collection but also include principles for protecting the systems where such data is stored.

He noted the importance of improving procedures for obtaining informed, voluntary consent:

"Individuals must be clearly informed about the purpose of data collection. This is essential for maintaining a proper balance. The collected data must align with its intended use."

Abdullayev added that because biometric technologies are involved in processing and control, legislative frameworks-just like in other legal areas-must be improved. He stressed that laws should evolve in line with the risks posed by emerging biometric technologies and the dynamic development of public relations in this field.