Official: Azerbaijan develops its own national AI language model

Azerbaijan is currently working on the development of its own national artificial intelligence (AI) language model, Kamran Aghayev, Director of the Data Management Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at the StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025 in Baku, Report informs.

Aghayev noted that Azerbaijan is actively working on building AI-powered personalized service platforms, a process already underway through the MyGov portal: "The MyGov platform serves as a digital bridge between citizens and the government. We are implementing this project in partnership with EPAM. Currently, a chatbot system is in place to respond to citizens' inquiries. In the next phase, an AI-based e-advisory platform will be launched."

The official added that this system will be built on a locally developed large language model (LLM) hosted within the G-Cloud government cloud infrastructure: "We have already begun developing the local language model using existing GPU resources within the G-Cloud infrastructure. This model will respond to citizens' individual queries and enable the automation of public services."