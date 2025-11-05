Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Official: Azerbaijan develops its own national AI language model

    ICT
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 13:28
    Official: Azerbaijan develops its own national AI language model

    Azerbaijan is currently working on the development of its own national artificial intelligence (AI) language model, Kamran Aghayev, Director of the Data Management Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at the StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025 in Baku, Report informs.

    Aghayev noted that Azerbaijan is actively working on building AI-powered personalized service platforms, a process already underway through the MyGov portal: "The MyGov platform serves as a digital bridge between citizens and the government. We are implementing this project in partnership with EPAM. Currently, a chatbot system is in place to respond to citizens' inquiries. In the next phase, an AI-based e-advisory platform will be launched."

    The official added that this system will be built on a locally developed large language model (LLM) hosted within the G-Cloud government cloud infrastructure: "We have already begun developing the local language model using existing GPU resources within the G-Cloud infrastructure. This model will respond to citizens' individual queries and enable the automation of public services."

    artificial intelligence AI language model Azerbaijan Kamran Aghayev StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025
    Kamran Ağayev: "Azərbaycan yerli süni intellekt dil modelini yaradır"
    Камран Агаев: Азербайджан работает над созданием собственной языковой модели ИИ

    Latest News

    14:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijani journalists visit Ichan-Kala museum-reserve in Khiva

    Media
    14:04

    ICESCO Director General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    13:50

    Ravan Hasanov: "Color of Diversity" festival - creative presentation of interreligious dialogue

    Religion
    13:44

    Director of Tony Blair Institute makes recommendations on data management

    ICT
    13:28

    Bahar Muradova: Azerbaijan's model of multiculturalism serves as example for world

    Religion
    13:28

    Official: Azerbaijan develops its own national AI language model

    ICT
    13:18

    Shoigu: Russia expects consultations with Armenia on situation in South Caucasus

    Region
    13:16

    Kamran Aghayev: AI to prepare citizen documents automatically in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    13:06
    Photo

    Baku hosts StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025

    ICT
    All News Feed