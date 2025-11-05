NTT official: Azerbaijan to create balance in energy and artificial intelligence

Azerbaijan has a strategic position that can create a global balance in the field of energy and artificial intelligence.

Report informs that this was stated by Rika Nakazawa, Chief Commercial Innovation Officer of NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation), one of Japan's largest and the world's leading telecommunications and technology companies, during her speech at the StrategEast: State and IT Eurasian Forum 2025.

According to her, although Azerbaijan is considered a small country, it stands out as a strategic and significant center on a global scale: "Azerbaijan is rich in energy, which is its main advantage. However, looking to the future, along with oil and gas, renewable and nuclear energy are also developing rapidly. A 90% growth is projected in these areas during 2023-2033."

Nakazawa emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan correctly directing its capabilities in the era of artificial intelligence: "The energy demand for artificial intelligence is rapidly increasing. In this regard, Azerbaijan can become an important technological center of the region by smartly utilizing its existing energy potential."

The NTT official added that Azerbaijan's main advantage lies in its green energy potential and new opportunities: "Azerbaijan does not face limitations like other developed countries. This is a great advantage and can be the beginning of a new stage. With the right strategy, Azerbaijan has the potential to become a key regional center at the intersection of energy and artificial intelligence."