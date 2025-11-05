Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    NTT official: Azerbaijan to create balance in energy and artificial intelligence

    ICT
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 15:12
    NTT official: Azerbaijan to create balance in energy and artificial intelligence

    Azerbaijan has a strategic position that can create a global balance in the field of energy and artificial intelligence.

    Report informs that this was stated by Rika Nakazawa, Chief Commercial Innovation Officer of NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation), one of Japan's largest and the world's leading telecommunications and technology companies, during her speech at the StrategEast: State and IT Eurasian Forum 2025.

    According to her, although Azerbaijan is considered a small country, it stands out as a strategic and significant center on a global scale: "Azerbaijan is rich in energy, which is its main advantage. However, looking to the future, along with oil and gas, renewable and nuclear energy are also developing rapidly. A 90% growth is projected in these areas during 2023-2033."

    Nakazawa emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan correctly directing its capabilities in the era of artificial intelligence: "The energy demand for artificial intelligence is rapidly increasing. In this regard, Azerbaijan can become an important technological center of the region by smartly utilizing its existing energy potential."

    The NTT official added that Azerbaijan's main advantage lies in its green energy potential and new opportunities: "Azerbaijan does not face limitations like other developed countries. This is a great advantage and can be the beginning of a new stage. With the right strategy, Azerbaijan has the potential to become a key regional center at the intersection of energy and artificial intelligence."

    NTT StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025
    NTT rəsmisi: "Azərbaycan enerji və süni intellektdə tarazlıq yarada biləcək"
    NTT: Азербайджан может стать ключевым центром региона в сфере ИИ

    Latest News

    16:05

    Azerbaijan posts increase in number of people awaiting organ transplants

    Health
    16:00

    32 people, including children, suffer eye burns while in Russia's cinema

    Other countries
    15:59
    Photo

    Event to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Bucharest

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Tax revenues in Azerbaijan reach 14.4B manats in ten months

    Finance
    15:54

    EU approves transport package on railway development and alternative fuels

    Other countries
    15:45

    Azerbaijan and Georgia museums sign cooperation memorandum

    Region
    15:42

    ECO preparing to create carbon market for member countries

    Energy
    15:32

    15 wagons of Russian grain for Armenia to be delivered from Azerbaijan to Georgia

    Region
    15:28

    Qarabag urges fans to arrive early for UEFA Champions League clash

    Football
    All News Feed