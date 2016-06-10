Now Bakcell subscribers will pay only 1 qepik for every MB while being in UAE

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has signed a new agreement with Etisalat- Middle East's leading telecommunications operator, Report was told in the press service of Bakcell.

Thanks to this agreement, Bakcell subscribers who travel to UAE will enjoy using high speed internet there for as low as 1 qepik per MB as they do it in 19 other countries like Turkey, Hungary, Germany, UK and etc.To activate this offer subscriber should simply dial *125#1000#YES and activate the roaming data package.

“Currently our subscribers are able to use roaming services in as much as 168 countries over the networks of 417 mobile operators. While expanding this list, we are working closely with our existing roaming partners in order to provide best offers to our subscribers, so they can fully enjoy communicating and using high speed mobile internet at low and affordable rates. The agreement we just signed is another step in this direction”, says Fedja Hadzic, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Bakcell.

It should be noted that by means of the Bakcell Roaming Application, subscribers who travel abroad may get all the necessary information about the prices for calls, SMS and the Internet, as well as the current roaming campaigns at all partner roaming countries and operators, and even get support through online communication with Bakcell. Moreover, subscribers can easily top-up there balances through this application.