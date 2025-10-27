New rules approved for assessing the level of digitalization of information infrastructure in Azerbaijan

The Prime Minister Ali Asadov has approved the Rules for Conducting Assessment of the Level of Digitalization of the Country"s Information Infrastructure.

These Rules have been developed within the framework of the implementation of the Digital Development Concept, in accordance with paragraph 3.5 of Presidential Decree No. 287 dated January 16, 2025.

Under the new Rules, annual assessments of the level of digitalization will be conducted in government agencies, while a voluntary assessment system will apply to business entities. Upon completion of the assessment process, each participant"s level of digital maturity will be determined, and a corresponding development action plan will be prepared.

Based on the evaluation results, government agencies will be classified into the following levels: Initial, Managed, Defined, and Optimized. Business entities, on the other hand, will be categorized as Digital Enthusiast, Digital Initiator, Digital Practitioner, and Digital Champion.

The assessment results of government agencies will be submitted to the President. The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will provide methodological and operational support to accelerate digitalization in both the public and private sectors.

The adoption of these Rules ensures that the process of digital transformation is guided by measurable indicators and represents an important step toward the efficient allocation of resources and the advancement of Azerbaijna"s digital future.