“Nar” celebrates Novruz together with soldiers at the frontline

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Nar has implemented a significant social project on the eve of Novruz holiday. Known for keeping matters of national importance in the constant spotlight, Nar, together with the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has organized a visit to one of the military bases, located at the frontline, to meet with soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army.

During the visit, the operator had a special surprise for soldiers who serve at the military base. With the initiative and organizational support of Nar, more than 100 parents from various regions of Azerbaijan were able to visit the base, located at the front zone, in which their sons were at the military service. This holiday surprise, organized together with the Ministry of Defense, has allowed the parents to celebrate Novruz holiday with their children, who serve at the close proximity of the frontline.

Head of public relations department of ‘Azerfon’ LLC Aziz Akhundov, who also participated in this trip, has indicated that promotion of national traditions and values such as patriotism is one of the main missions of Nar.

‘Azerbaijani soldiers are our source of reliance and our pride. Our moral duty is to be with our soldiers on the eve of Novruz. We are congratulating our brave soldiers, who defend our homeland, and wish them to fulfill this glorious duty successfully, and safely return to their families soon’, said Aziz Akhundov.

The event was accompanied by a concert program, and the soldiers received special presents from Nar, including more than 200 books.

The event was organized just before the 100 years’ anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, and during the Novruz holiday which resembles our nation’s rich traditions. The aim was to bring joy and express our deepest respect to the brave soldiers of Azerbaijan, who are in defense of Fatherland.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar™) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage.