Moscow, Astana to build fiber optic communication line along Caspian Sea bottom

The digital development ministries of Russia and Kazakhstan, PJSC Rostelecom and JSC Kazakhtelecom are discussing the possibility of implementing a joint project to build a fiber-optic communication line (FOCL) along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

As Report informs via Interfax, this was announced by the Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia, Maksut Shadaev, at the III Caspian Digital Forum.

"We are now actively - the Ministry of Digital Development together with colleagues from the Republic of Kazakhstan and the relevant ministry, and Kazakhtelecom, and Rostelecom - discussing the possibility of construction... we have returned to discussing the possibility of building a fiber-optic communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea in order to provide direct communication between our regions and Armenia, Iran and Kazakhstan. Now we are discussing such a joint project," the minister said.

According to him, this project could give an additional impetus to the digitalization of all Caspian states.

Currently, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are implementing a project to build a FOCL along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

The countries plan to complete construction by 2027. The length of the underwater FOCL between Sumgayit (Azerbaijan) and Aktau (Kazakhstan) will be 380 km, with a planned capacity of up to 400 Tbit/s.