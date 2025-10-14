Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Microsoft to end Windows 10 support on October 14, 2025

    ICT
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 09:17
    Microsoft to end Windows 10 support on October 14, 2025

    Windows 10 will reach the end of support on October 14, 2025, Microsoft said, Report informs.

    "At this point, technical assistance, feature updates and security updates will no longer be provided. If you have devices running Windows 10, we recommend upgrading them to Windows 11- a more modern, secure, and highly efficient computing experience," according to a statement.

    If devices do not meet the technical requirements to run on Windows 11, Microsoft recommends "that you enroll in the Windows 10​​​​​​​ Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) program or replace the device with one that supports Windows 11."

