Marina Zhunich: To integrate AI into Azerbaijan's public administration, regulatory framework needs to be updated

Successfully integrating artificial intelligence into Azerbaijan's public administration system requires updating and adapting the legal and regulatory framework, Marina Zhunich, head of Government Engagement for the Caucasus, Central Asia, Southern Africa, and Israel at Google Cloud, said on the second day of the 7th StrategEast State and IT Eurasian Forum in Baku, Report informs.

She stated that the use of AI in public administration requires strengthening regulatory mechanisms.

"For artificial intelligence to truly facilitate digital transformation, legislation must be updated and harmonized. This is a crucial condition for accelerating digital reforms," ​​she noted.

Zhunich also emphasized the need to create national digital skills development programs: "This is a strategic and urgent task, the implementation of which will determine real progress in the digital sphere."