Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Kenya interested in implementing Azerbaijan's SIMA and mygov solutions

    ICT
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 15:23
    Kenya interested in implementing Azerbaijan's SIMA and mygov solutions

    Kenya has expressed interest in implementing Azerbaijan's SIMA and mygov solutions, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "During a meeting with William Kabogo Gitau, Kenya's Minister of Information, Communications and Digital Economy, who is visiting our country to participate in the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25), we discussed cooperation opportunities in digitalization, including satellite services. The Kenyan side expressed interest in applying SIMA and 'mygov' solutions in Kenya," Nabiyev noted.

    Kenya Azerbaijan SIMA MyGov Rashad Nabiyev
    Keniya SİMA və "mygov" həllərinin tətbiqinə maraq göstərir
    Кения проявляет интерес к внедрению решений SIMA и mygov

    Latest News

    15:23

    Kenya interested in implementing Azerbaijan's SIMA and mygov solutions

    ICT
    15:17

    AzerGold: Large-scale geological research underway at Zod gold deposit

    Industry
    15:16

    Work on laying Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan Caspian seabed fiber-optic cable to start in 2026

    ICT
    15:07

    Deputy Minister: 184 initiatives submitted to WTDC-25

    ICT
    15:06
    Photo

    Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta staged in Turkmenistan

    Cultural policy
    14:54

    COP30: Belém falls short of Baku's benchmark

    Ecology
    14:43

    Australian Paralympics gold medalist Greco dies aged 28

    Individual sports
    14:36

    Mirzoyan mulls TRIPP with US Under Secretary of State

    Region
    14:30

    WTDC-25 in Baku registers record participation, ITU official says

    ICT
    All News Feed