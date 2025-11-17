Kenya interested in implementing Azerbaijan's SIMA and mygov solutions
ICT
- 17 November, 2025
- 15:23
Kenya has expressed interest in implementing Azerbaijan's SIMA and mygov solutions, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said in a post on X, Report informs.
"During a meeting with William Kabogo Gitau, Kenya's Minister of Information, Communications and Digital Economy, who is visiting our country to participate in the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25), we discussed cooperation opportunities in digitalization, including satellite services. The Kenyan side expressed interest in applying SIMA and 'mygov' solutions in Kenya," Nabiyev noted.
