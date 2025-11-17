Kenya interested in implementing Azerbaijan's SIMA and mygov solutions

Kenya has expressed interest in implementing Azerbaijan's SIMA and mygov solutions, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said in a post on X, Report informs.

"During a meeting with William Kabogo Gitau, Kenya's Minister of Information, Communications and Digital Economy, who is visiting our country to participate in the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25), we discussed cooperation opportunities in digitalization, including satellite services. The Kenyan side expressed interest in applying SIMA and 'mygov' solutions in Kenya," Nabiyev noted.