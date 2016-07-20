 Top
    KaTV1 increases internet speeds on packages

    Prices for internet packets remain unchanged

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ AG Telecom company (KaTV1 trademark) cable television has increased speed of internet.

    Report was told at KaTV1 company, prices for the renewed internet packets remain unchanged.

    Speed and price of new internet packets is shown in the following table:

    Speed at 12:00 - 00:00 (Mbit / s)

    Speed at 00:00 - 12:00 (Mbit / s)

    		Price (in AZN)
    102018
    153028
    204035
    255045
    306070
    408090
    50100110
    60100125
    70100135
    80100165
    100100195

    At the same time, the company announced relevant actions for the customers to get free equipment in summer season and free use of internet for additional several months.

