KaTV1 increases internet speeds on packages

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ AG Telecom company (KaTV1 trademark) cable television has increased speed of internet.

Report was told at KaTV1 company, prices for the renewed internet packets remain unchanged.

Speed and price of new internet packets is shown in the following table:

Speed at 12:00 - 00:00 (Mbit / s) Speed at 00:00 - 12:00 (Mbit / s) Price (in AZN) 10 20 18 15 30 28 20 40 35 25 50 45 30 60 70 40 80 90 50 100 110 60 100 125 70 100 135 80 100 165 100 100 195

At the same time, the company announced relevant actions for the customers to get free equipment in summer season and free use of internet for additional several months.