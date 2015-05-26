Iranian Ambassador: I think that channel Sahar Azeri will be successful

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Since 24 May a 24-hour Azerbaijani-language TV channel broadcasted in Iran in Azerbaijani language. My opinions is positive and I think it will be successful. I am very hopeful that This international channel play a key role in defusing hostile policies of arrogant powers at regional and bilateral levels.

Report informs, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen said today.

In the past year Sahar TV network has been playing an effective role in major regional and bilateral equations

This TV networks has attracted an enormous audience for her acceptable performance during recent bilateral developments and I hope Azerbaijan officials and media cooperate with this TV channel. Azerbaijani media to cooperate with the new TV channel to improve on the quality of its programs.

The Azeri channel will cover programs and shows related to society, culture and arts, broadcast news, movies, TV series, cartoons and documentaries all in the Azerbaijani language and will broadcast programs about the close cultural and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Azerbaijan and Iran have already agreed on all outstanding issues of frequency resources regulation in the border territories.

Cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies will open the Iranian ICT market to Azerbaijani companies. Meanwhile, Iranian companies will gain access to the Azerbaijani market.