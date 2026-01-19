Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Investments in Azerbaijan's ICT sector fell by nearly 47% in 2025

    ICT
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 15:58
    Investments in Azerbaijan's ICT sector fell by nearly 47% in 2025

    Investment in Azerbaijan"s information and communications technology (ICT) sector totalled 373.6 million manats in 2025, marking a sharp decline from the previous year.

    According to data from the State Statistics Committee, cited by Report, this represents a 46.7% decrease compared with 2024.

    The ICT sector accounted for 1.8% of total investment in the country"s economy during the year.

    In December alone, capital investment in the sector stood at 86 million manats, down 29% year on year.

    By contrast, investment in the ICT sector reached 630.4 million manats in 2024, an increase of 59.5% compared with 2023.

    ICT sector Azerbaijan investments
    Azərbaycanda ötən il informasiya və rabitə sektoruna investisiya qoyuluşunun məbləği açıqlanıb
    Инвестиции в ИКТ в Азербайджане сократились в 2025 году почти на 47%

    Latest News

    17:10

    NATO deputy secretary general to visit Baku

    Other
    17:06
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits social and cultural institutions in Addis Ababa

    Foreign policy
    17:05

    Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan sign memorandum on cooperation in financial sector

    Finance
    16:57

    Azerbaijan sees almost 23% surge in diesel fuel output

    Energy
    16:47

    Several killed in blast in Afghan capital Kabul

    Other countries
    16:31

    Putin invited to join Board of Peace for Gaza, Kremlin says

    Other countries
    16:29

    President Ilham Aliyev honored with 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

    Foreign policy
    16:11

    Azerbaijan posts almost 5% increase in mobile communications revenues

    ICT
    16:06

    About 17M tons of cargo transported by rail in 2025 in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed