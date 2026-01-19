Investments in Azerbaijan's ICT sector fell by nearly 47% in 2025

Investment in Azerbaijan"s information and communications technology (ICT) sector totalled 373.6 million manats in 2025, marking a sharp decline from the previous year.

According to data from the State Statistics Committee, cited by Report, this represents a 46.7% decrease compared with 2024.

The ICT sector accounted for 1.8% of total investment in the country"s economy during the year.

In December alone, capital investment in the sector stood at 86 million manats, down 29% year on year.

By contrast, investment in the ICT sector reached 630.4 million manats in 2024, an increase of 59.5% compared with 2023.