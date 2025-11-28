International action plan on digital development adopted in Baku

​Member States of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) agreed on a roadmap to bring connectivity to everyone around the world as the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) closed today in Baku, Azerbaijan.​

Report informs, citing the ITU, that the Baku Action Plan agreed at WTDC-25 sets the agenda for human-centred digital development driven by telecommunications and information and communication technologies with focus on the needs of developing countries, underserved communities and vulnerable populations.

The Baku Action Plan, the principal outcome document of WTDC-25, includes new and revised resolutions to guide ITU's digital development work, recommendations for ITU's Telecommunication Development Sector (ITU-D), and new initiatives addressing key digital development priorities in ITU-D regions. The plan also sets out new and revised questions on issues to be addressed by expert ITU-D study groups.