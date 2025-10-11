Int'l conference Women in Cyber ​​held in Baku

The international conference "Women in Cyber ​​- Women's Voice: Strengthening Resilience in Cybersecurity" has been held in Baku, Report informs.

The event, organized by the public association Femmes Digitales - Supporting Women in Tech and the Estonian e-Governance Academy (eGA), was held as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge (CIDC-2025) international cyber festival.

It was noted at the conference that the event creates a unique platform for women cybersecurity professionals, enabling them to network, share knowledge, and build support communities that transcend national and institutional boundaries.

The event's regional significance was also emphasized. It highlights the leading role of women in ensuring cyber resilience, digital innovation, and protecting critical information infrastructure, and promotes the development of inclusive human capital needed by the EU and Eastern Partnership countries to respond to common challenges.